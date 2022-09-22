They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
DIY Recipes: How to make Cocoa bread
Cocoa bread with tea is one of the best breakfasts in Ghana.
Ingredients
2 1⁄2 cups flour, sifted
3 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 cup cocoa powder
1⁄3 cup sugar
1 egg
1 1⁄3 cups milk
1⁄4 cup oil
Method
Sift flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder and sugar together.
Beat egg and add milk and oil, mix together.
Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mixing just enough to dampen.
Pour into a greased loaf pan.
Bake in 350 degrees preheated oven for 45 minutes.
Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool.
Serve with any beverage for breakfast or even lunch.
