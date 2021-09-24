DIY Recipes: How to make Coconut fried rice

Ingredients

Coconut rice

1 cup rice

1 cup water

1 cup coconut milk

Coconut Fried rice

½ cup of canola or vegetable oil

1/2 -1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1/2-1 Tablespoon oyster sauce

2 eggs lightly beaten

½ small onion sliced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup peas and carrots

½ tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

¼-½ teaspoon of curry powder

2-3 tablespoons of water or chicken stock optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place rice in a saucepan with water, rinse and sieve out water. Add coconut milk, water and salt. Place the saucepan over high heat and, bring to a boil.

Stir saucepan then bring to a simmer- heat level should be very low cover the saucepan tightly with the lid. Continue cooking for about 15-18 minutes.

Remove sauce from the heat and let it cool, covered. Fluff with fork

Break up the clumpy rice before starting.

Heat a large wok or skillet on medium-high heat with about a tablespoon of canola or vegetable oil.

Add the rice stir vigorously for about 2-3 minutes adding soy sauce, oyster sauce and a tablespoon or more of water or chicken/beef stock as need to moistened the rice. Set aside. Quickly wipe the wok or skillet with a clean paper towel or cloth.

Next, add a tablespoon of oil, let it heat up, then add the eggs and quickly stir to break the eggs apart. Remove and add to the rice.

Continue with the stir-frying by adding a tablespoon of oil into the wok, followed by onions, peas, carrots, minced garlic, curry powder, and chicken bouillon powder. Stir until fragrant for about 2 minutes.

Finally return the combination of rice, and eggs, to the wok. Stir until everything has been fully combined. Adjust seasoning salt, pepper if necessary.