Ingredients

1-2 pounds chicken breast

1 onion medium

½ cup vegetable oil

4 tomatoes

1 tbsp garlic powder/salt

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp dried thyme

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Chicken bouillon

1 can coconut milk/cream

1 package coconut milk/cream powder

4 cups rice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound carrots and green beans

Method

Add oil to the Dutch oven or oven-safe pot/pan and then place the chicken cubes in the pot. Season with salt and pepper. Stir for about 3-5 minutes. Remove and reserve

Puree tomatoes and onions

Place the chicken bones in the saucepan stir for about 2 minutes,

Next, add tomato sauce, bay leaves, thyme, Maggie bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium. Let it cook for about 8 minutes, stir frequently to prevent the sauce from sticking to the pot.

Pour in coconut/milk cream and powder cream. Add about 3 cups of water Bring to a boil and let it simmer to blend all the flavours and reduce the acidity of the tomato sauce. Approximately 10 minutes. Stir occasionally

Put the rice into a large bowl, cover with cold water and use your hands to wash the grains. Tip the water out then repeat twice until the water runs clear. Add the rice to the pan with some stock/water -2 cups. Let it simmer for 5 minutes with the lid on. Before placing the pot in the oven add about 1 cup of water

Place the pot of rice in the oven. Bake at 375 degrees oven for about 10-15 minutes until tender.