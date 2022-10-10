DIY Recipes: How to make Corned beef stew

Ingredients

Tinned Corned beef

Pepper mix (a combination of blended 3 tomatoes, 1 red bell pepper, 1 onion and 2 scotch bonnet chillies)

Vegetable oil

Beef bouillon cube

Pinch of salt

Curry

Thyme

Parsley

1 small onion

1 green bell pepper

Method

Place a pan on medium heat, add vegetable oil, heat for about 2 minutes, add chopped onion and fry till translucent.

Add pepper mix, curry, thyme and parsley and cook for another 5-8 minutes

Add seasoning and chopped bell pepper to the sauce and stir till well combined, reduce the heat and stir in between to avoid the sauce burning and sticking to the bottom of the pan. Cook sauce till almost well done and oil floating on top.

Do not add salt to the sauce yet as corned beef is a bit salty on its own and the salt content might just be enough for the sauce.

Add corned beef chunks to the sauce, and leave for about 1 minute on low heat before stirring the sauce. Make sure the sauce is well combined with the corned beef. Check if you need to add salt, then either add or do not.

Reduce the heat and cook for another 2 minutes. Take it off the heat.