Corned beef stew is best served with rice or yam or even plantain.
DIY Recipes: How to make Corned beef stew
Corned beef stew is versatile and very easy to make.
Ingredients
Tinned Corned beef
Pepper mix (a combination of blended 3 tomatoes, 1 red bell pepper, 1 onion and 2 scotch bonnet chillies)
Vegetable oil
Beef bouillon cube
Pinch of salt
Curry
Thyme
Parsley
1 small onion
1 green bell pepper
Method
Place a pan on medium heat, add vegetable oil, heat for about 2 minutes, add chopped onion and fry till translucent.
Add pepper mix, curry, thyme and parsley and cook for another 5-8 minutes
Add seasoning and chopped bell pepper to the sauce and stir till well combined, reduce the heat and stir in between to avoid the sauce burning and sticking to the bottom of the pan. Cook sauce till almost well done and oil floating on top.
Do not add salt to the sauce yet as corned beef is a bit salty on its own and the salt content might just be enough for the sauce.
Add corned beef chunks to the sauce, and leave for about 1 minute on low heat before stirring the sauce. Make sure the sauce is well combined with the corned beef. Check if you need to add salt, then either add or do not.
Reduce the heat and cook for another 2 minutes. Take it off the heat.
Serve with rice, yam or plantain.
