RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Corned beef stew

Berlinda Entsie

Corned beef stew is versatile and very easy to make.

Corned beef stew
Corned beef stew

Corned beef stew is best served with rice or yam or even plantain.

Read Also

Ingredients

Tinned Corned beef

Pepper mix (a combination of blended 3 tomatoes, 1 red bell pepper, 1 onion and 2 scotch bonnet chillies)

Vegetable oil

Beef bouillon cube

Pinch of salt

Curry

Thyme

Parsley

1 small onion

1 green bell pepper

Method

Place a pan on medium heat, add vegetable oil, heat for about 2 minutes, add chopped onion and fry till translucent.

Add pepper mix, curry, thyme and parsley and cook for another 5-8 minutes

Add seasoning and chopped bell pepper to the sauce and stir till well combined, reduce the heat and stir in between to avoid the sauce burning and sticking to the bottom of the pan. Cook sauce till almost well done and oil floating on top.

Do not add salt to the sauce yet as corned beef is a bit salty on its own and the salt content might just be enough for the sauce.

Add corned beef chunks to the sauce, and leave for about 1 minute on low heat before stirring the sauce. Make sure the sauce is well combined with the corned beef. Check if you need to add salt, then either add or do not.

Reduce the heat and cook for another 2 minutes. Take it off the heat.

Serve with rice, yam or plantain.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Scrambled egg muffins

DIY Recipes: How to make Scrambled egg muffins

Goat meat

DIY Recipes: How to properly steam goat meat

Pineapple smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple smoothie

Egg bread

DIY Recipes: How to make Egg bread