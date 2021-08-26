DIY Recipes: How to make Corned beef yam balls

Ingredients

560g Puna Yam (Boiled)

30g Butter

100g Corned Beef

½ Tsp Nutmeg

1 Tsp White Pepper

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1/3 cup Spring Onions finely chopped

¼ Cup Red onions finely diced

1 Egg Yolk

Pinch of Salt

Fresh Breadcrumbs (made from 6 slices of fresh bread)

1 Egg plus 1 Egg White

Oil for deep frying

Method

Peel the yam and cut it up into slices as shown in the photo. Wash the yams.

Place the yams in a pot, add enough water to cover it and add a pinch of salt.

Place on the hob on high heat, cover the pot and let it boil until soft. When a fork can go through the yam with less resistance, the yams are ready. Don’t over boil.

Once cooked, drain the water from the yam. Mash the yams whilst still very hot.

Add the butter and using a potato masher, mash the yams until nice and smooth.

Add the corned beef, nutmeg, white pepper, black pepper, salt to taste, red onion and spring onions. Mix well with your hands or a wooden spoon.

Now add the egg yolk and mix well.

Form bites size balls using your palms.

In a separate bowl whisk the egg, include the white from the other egg. For ease of coating the yam ball, you can put the whisked eggs in a sandwich bag.

Using your food processor or mill, blend the fresh bread into fine crumbs. Place the crumbs in a bowl or a sandwich bag.

Roll each yam balls first in the eggs and then in the breadcrumbs. Ensure that each ball is well coated.

Place the balls on a tray and cover with cling film to prevent them from drying out.

Fill a pot with the oil, about two thirds high, enough to cover the balls and heat it up until very hot. I always use a sacrificial yam ball to test the hotness of the oil. Once this sacrificial ball has browned, the oil is ready for use.

Fry the yam balls in batches ensuring that there is enough room for each ball. If the heat is too high, lower it just a little bit. Fry the balls until golden brown all round.

Remove from the oil and drain on kitchen towels.