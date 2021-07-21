DIY Recipes: How to make Cow foot soup

Cow foot soup can be prepared in many different ways, it all depends on your country of origin and the spices you have on hand.
This recipe is prepared in most parts of Ghana and it is so delicious.
Ingredients
3 –3 1/2 pounds cow foot
1pound yam or plantain
1 large onion diced
½ cup diced celery
2-3 green onion chopped
3 thyme sprigs
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon minced garlic
½ -1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
8-12ounce carrot sliced
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 scotch bonnet pepper optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat a large heavy-bottom saucepan with about 2 tablespoons oil then add onions, celery and sauté for about a minute or two
Add all the spices paprika, garlic, cayenne pepper, thyme, bouillon and salt to taste. Stir for another minute, throw in the cow foot, continue stirring for about 2 minutes add a little bit of water if needed.
Gently add about 8 -10 cups of water to the pot, bring to a boil and simmer for about 2 -3 hours.
About 20 minutes before it is ready add yam, carrot and green onion– cook, until yam is tender. Adjust the seasonings and thickness of the soup.
Serve warm.
