DIY Recipes: How to make Croissant at home

Berlinda Entsie

Croissants are French bread but they are also enjoyed in Ghana.

Croissant
Croissant

This recipe is very flaky, buttery and delicious.

Ingredients

400g flour

260ml milk

180-200g butter, unsalted

4 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp yeast

1 egg

1 tsp milk

Method

Activate the dry yeast by dissolving 260 ml warm milk, 4 tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon of active dry yeast.

Add 1/4 Tsp Salt into 400 gms of flour.

Blend together the wet and dry ingredients in a large bowl until they become homogenous evenly hydrated dough.

Cover the dough with a plastic film and let it sit and rise for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until the dough gets doubled in size.

Degas the dough and divide the dough into 12 equal pieces.

Roll each piece of dough into the shape of a disc which is approximately 16-18 cm in diameter and not more than 2 mm in thickness.

Place the disc on a plastic film and repeat the same process for the next piece and stack them over the previous disc and continue the same with the rest of the divided dough pieces.

Roll them into a long rectangular sheet. With the help of a knife or a pizza cutter, cut them into smaller triangles. Shape them into croissants.

Give the dough egg wash and bake them at 400 F for 10 minutes and then reduce the temperature to 375 F and bake for another 8-12 minutes.

Remove them from the oven The flakey, buttery, delicious croissants are ready to be served.

