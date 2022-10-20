They are very simple and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Crunchy fried shrimp
These shrimps are very crunchy and delicious.
Ingredients
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 large eggs
1 ½ cups Kikkoman Panko Bread Crumbs
1 pound uncooked jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left intact
1 cup vegetable oil
Method
Mix flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Beat eggs in a second medium bowl until frothy. Place bread crumbs in a third bowl.
Dredge shrimp in the flour mixture, then shake off excess. Dip shrimp into beaten eggs, then press shrimp into bread crumbs, turning to coat both sides.
Heat 2 inches of oil in a large, heavy pot to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Deep-fry shrimp in batches in the hot oil until cooked through, about 1 minute. Use tongs to transfer shrimp to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat to cook the remaining shrimp.
Arrange shrimp on a platter to serve.
