DIY Recipes: How to make Crunchy fried shrimp

Berlinda Entsie

These shrimps are very crunchy and delicious.

Fried shrimp
Fried shrimp

They are very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 large eggs

1 ½ cups Kikkoman Panko Bread Crumbs

1 pound uncooked jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left intact

1 cup vegetable oil

Method

Mix flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Beat eggs in a second medium bowl until frothy. Place bread crumbs in a third bowl.

Dredge shrimp in the flour mixture, then shake off excess. Dip shrimp into beaten eggs, then press shrimp into bread crumbs, turning to coat both sides.

Heat 2 inches of oil in a large, heavy pot to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Deep-fry shrimp in batches in the hot oil until cooked through, about 1 minute. Use tongs to transfer shrimp to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat to cook the remaining shrimp.

Arrange shrimp on a platter to serve.

