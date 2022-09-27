RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Cucumber juice

Berlinda Entsie

This juice can be made for picnics, parties or any occasion.

Cucumber juice
Cucumber juice

It is very easy and faster to make.

Ingredients

1 whole Cucumber

1-2 Lime or lemon

2 tablespoons Sugar

3 cups Water

Ice Optional

Method

Juice the lime and set it aside. Then cut and add cucumber in a blender or food processor then add in water and sugar or honey.

Blend till smooth then pour through a cheesecloth into a bowl.

Transfer the juice into a pitcher then add the lime juice and stir.

Serve over ice immediately or put in the fridge to chill.

