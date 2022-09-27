It is very easy and faster to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Cucumber juice
This juice can be made for picnics, parties or any occasion.
Ingredients
1 whole Cucumber
1-2 Lime or lemon
2 tablespoons Sugar
3 cups Water
Ice Optional
Method
Juice the lime and set it aside. Then cut and add cucumber in a blender or food processor then add in water and sugar or honey.
Blend till smooth then pour through a cheesecloth into a bowl.
Transfer the juice into a pitcher then add the lime juice and stir.
Serve over ice immediately or put in the fridge to chill.
