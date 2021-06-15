DIY Recipes: How to make delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

This recipe is so easy to make.
This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely love.
This recipe is so easy to make.
Ingredients
8 eggs
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
¼ cup chopped green onion
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ teaspoon paprika
Method
Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat.
Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
Place the chopped eggs in a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard and green onion. Season with salt, pepper and paprika.
Stir and serve on your favorite bread or crackers.
