RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make easy Banana nut pancakes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

If you're a fan of banana bread, then you're going to love this.

Banana nut pancakes
Banana nut pancakes

This recipe smells wonderful and tastes like banana nut bread.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup almond milk

2 small overripe bananas, mashed

1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

Method

Mix flour, walnuts, sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the centre.

Whisk almond milk, bananas, melted butter, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until smooth.

Whisk in egg. Pour mixture into the well in the flour mixture; stir until just combined.

Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium-high heat.

Drop 1/4 cup batter into the skillet; tilt gently to spread batter evenly. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Despite at 60: Check out details of the millionaire's classy birthday cake

Details of the millionaire's birthday cake

Here's how sun-dried ‘konkonte’ lowers blood sugar levels - KNUST study reveals

Kokonte

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people