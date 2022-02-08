This recipe smells wonderful and tastes like banana nut bread.
DIY Recipes: How to make easy Banana nut pancakes
If you're a fan of our banana bread, then you're going to love this.
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup finely chopped walnuts
3 tablespoons white sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup almond milk
2 small overripe bananas, mashed
1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
Method
Mix flour, walnuts, sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the centre.
Whisk almond milk, bananas, melted butter, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until smooth.
Whisk in egg. Pour mixture into the well in the flour mixture; stir until just combined.
Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium-high heat.
Drop 1/4 cup batter into the skillet; tilt gently to spread batter evenly. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter.
