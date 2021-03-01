If you want to kick start your mornings with something healthy and yet fabulously tasty, these healthy Egg Frittata Muffins are a great option.

Ingredients

6 eggs

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

3/4 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup diced red capsicum/bell pepper

8 cherry tomatoes

½ cup shallots, finely sliced

70 g / 2.5 oz feta, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

Oil spray, for greasing muffin tin

Method

Preheat oven to 180C/350F.

Spray 6 standard non-stick muffin holes with oil.

Whisk eggs, salt and pepper. Stir through vegetables and feta.

Divide mixture between holes.

Bake 20 minutes or until the top is lightly golden and the centre springs back when touched.

Serve immediately. Or allow to cool, then store in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 - 4 days, or freezer for 3 months (defrost 2 minutes in the microwave or overnight in the fridge).