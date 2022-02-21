RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Egg muffins

This recipe is easy to make and always a hit.

Egg muffins

It's hearty, and fun to serve.

Ingredients

½ pound bulk pork sausage

12 eggs

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in sausage; cook and stir until sausage is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 10 to 15 minutes; drain.

Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and Cheddar cheese. Spoon by 1/3 cupfuls into muffin cups.

Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

