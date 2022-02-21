It's hearty, and fun to serve.
DIY Recipes: How to make Egg muffins
This recipe is easy to make and always a hit.
Ingredients
½ pound bulk pork sausage
12 eggs
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in sausage; cook and stir until sausage is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 10 to 15 minutes; drain.
Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and Cheddar cheese. Spoon by 1/3 cupfuls into muffin cups.
Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
