DIY Recipes: How to make Egg rice

Berlinda Entsie

Egg rice is a simple, quick, and healthy recipe.

It's a little twist of fried rice and tastes awesome and delicious.

Ingredients

3 eggs

3 tbsp oil

2 onions finely chopped

2 green chillies chopped

Spices to taste

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 cups of boiled rice

Coriander leaves chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice(optional)

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan.

Then add green chillies and onion. Saute for 2 minutes on medium flame.

Add ginger garlic paste and mix well, fry until the raw smell disappears.

Now add turmeric and salt. Mix well.

Keep on medium flame. Add the eggs and mix slowly.

Now add your spices and give a nice mix until the egg becomes like a scrambled egg texture.

Add the prepared boiled rice, coriander leaves and lemon juice.

Give a good mix and serve hot. Egg rice is ready to serve.

