You can swap the tuna for any canned fish such as sardines, mackerel, salmon, or herring.
DIY Recipes: How to make Fish salad
This recipe takes very few steps, ingredients, and prep time, but gives maximum nutrients.
Ingredients
1⁄3 cup mayonnaise
½ tsp mustard
2 tsp lemon juice
Salt and ground black pepper
2 oz. (1¼ cups) lettuce
1 oz. (2¾ tbsp) red onions, sliced
5 oz. cucumber, sliced
4 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved
10 oz. tuna in water, drained and flaked
1 oz. (31⁄3 tbsp) olives, pitted
Method
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, mustard, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Place the lettuce leaves into serving bowls. Top each with onion, cucumber, tomatoes, tuna, and olives.
Drizzle with the prepared dressing.
Serve.
