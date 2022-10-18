DIY Recipes: How to make Fish salad

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

This recipe takes very few steps, ingredients, and prep time, but gives maximum nutrients.

Fish salad
You can swap the tuna for any canned fish such as sardines, mackerel, salmon, or herring.

Ingredients

1⁄3 cup mayonnaise

½ tsp mustard

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt and ground black pepper

2 oz. (1¼ cups) lettuce

1 oz. (2¾ tbsp) red onions, sliced

5 oz. cucumber, sliced

4 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

10 oz. tuna in water, drained and flaked

1 oz. (31⁄3 tbsp) olives, pitted

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, mustard, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place the lettuce leaves into serving bowls. Top each with onion, cucumber, tomatoes, tuna, and olives.

Drizzle with the prepared dressing.

Serve.

