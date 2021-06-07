DIY Recipes: How to make Fisk balls in three easy steps

This is an easy dish that could be prepared and served at parties, gatherings, friends meet, etc.
Fish balls are a mouth-watering recipe that can also be considered a delightful snack for all die-hard fish lovers.
Ingredients
200 gm fish fillets
1 tablespoon cornflour
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoon breadcrumbs
6 dry red chilli
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 cup refined oil
1 boiled potato
Method
Remove the stems of the red chillies and grind to make a paste with sugar, garlic and vinegar. Keep it aside.
Boil the fish in a container for about 5 minutes until it is soft. Combine it with the boiled potato, bread crumbs, corn flour, the red chilly paste and salt. Mix well until a dough is formed.
Roll the dough into round shape balls. Take a pan, add oil to it and when the oil gets hot, deep fry the prepared fish ball in it. Serve hot with tartar sauce.
