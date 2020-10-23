It is a tomato-based stew or gravy with fried fish ready in 45 minutes. Serve with Rice, Banku or Kenkey.
Ingredients
10 tomatoes
4 onions
2 tablespoons turkey berries/ small green aubergine optional
2 clove garlic
Fresh pepper
1- 2 tablespoon tomato paste/ puree
1/2 cup/ 120ml vegetable oil
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon grounded shrimp optional
2 onions and 3 bell pepper diced (for finishing)
Method
- Season fish with a generous amount of salt and arrange on rack to drain off any water. Heat oil in a deep fryer. You can check the oil is hot but putting the back of the wooden spoon in the oil, if the oil bubbles around it, oil is ready for frying.
- Put in fish slowly one at a time to prevent oil from splashing. Fry till golden and cooked through.
- Blend onions, turkey berries, pepper and garlic together.
- Heat about half cup oil in a pan. Add the blended onions, turkey berries, pepper and garlic. Bring to a simmer for about five out minutes on medium heat.
- Add chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, about 1 teaspoon salt, nutmeg and curry powder. Simmer for about fifteen to eighteen minutes. The sauce should be cooked now and not taste raw.
- Add grounded shrimp, fried fish, diced onions and bell pepper. Simmer for five minutes or more till the onions and bell pepper are softened and the fish absorbs the stew flavours. Taste and adjust for salt.
- Serve with any side of choice.