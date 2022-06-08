RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make fried Tuna pie

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This crispy tuna pie recipe is homemade and filled with flavourful tuna salad.

Fried Tuna pie
Fried Tuna pie

Deep-fried to golden perfection, this food makes a delicious snack.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 can (6.35 ounces) canned tuna, drained well

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces quick-melt cheese

8 pieces of sliced white bread

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 cup bread crumbs

Oil

Method

In a bowl, combine canned tuna, mayonnaise, onion, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Cut quick melt cheese into strips. Set aside.

Trim the edges of the sliced bread and flatten until very thin using a rolling pin.

Spoon tuna filling on the lower part of the bread and add a cheese strip.

Fold the upper half of the bread over the filling. Using the tines of a fork, press on the edges to fully seal.

In a separate bowl, add eggs and milk. Whisk until well combined.

Briefly dip bread pocket in egg mixture and roll in crumbs, patting down to fully coat.

In a wide pan over medium heat, heat about 2-inches deep of oil. Add the breaded pies in a single layer and deep-fry until crunchy and golden.

Remove from the pan and drain on a wire rack. Serve immediately.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I have travelled 99 countries, over 170 cities– Kate Simbalam of GMB shares (video)

Kate Simbalam Beann

5 reasons eggs must be a part of your diet

Eggs

How to make 'Asaana' drink at home

Asana

Try this creamy coconut milk recipe and thank us later

Coconut milk