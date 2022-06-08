Deep-fried to golden perfection, this food makes a delicious snack.
DIY Recipes: How to make fried Tuna pie
This crispy tuna pie recipe is homemade and filled with flavourful tuna salad.
Ingredients
1 can (6.35 ounces) canned tuna, drained well
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 ounces quick-melt cheese
8 pieces of sliced white bread
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 cup bread crumbs
Oil
Method
In a bowl, combine canned tuna, mayonnaise, onion, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
Cut quick melt cheese into strips. Set aside.
Trim the edges of the sliced bread and flatten until very thin using a rolling pin.
Spoon tuna filling on the lower part of the bread and add a cheese strip.
Fold the upper half of the bread over the filling. Using the tines of a fork, press on the edges to fully seal.
In a separate bowl, add eggs and milk. Whisk until well combined.
Briefly dip bread pocket in egg mixture and roll in crumbs, patting down to fully coat.
In a wide pan over medium heat, heat about 2-inches deep of oil. Add the breaded pies in a single layer and deep-fry until crunchy and golden.
Remove from the pan and drain on a wire rack. Serve immediately.
