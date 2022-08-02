It is nutritious and very easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Gari soakings (Ghana's easiest lunch recipe)
Gari soakings is one of the very easy lunch recipes in Ghana.
Ingredients
Gari
Sugar
Milk
Water
Roasted groundnuts/peanuts
Method
Pour your preferred amount of gari into a bowl. Add sugar, groundnuts and water to it and stir.
Then add your milk and stir.
Your gari is now ready to eat and you can add bread or biscuit to it.
