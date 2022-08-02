RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Gari soakings (Ghana's easiest lunch recipe)

Berlinda Entsie

Gari soakings is one of the very easy lunch recipes in Ghana.

Gari soakings
Gari soakings

It is nutritious and very easy to make.

Ingredients

Gari

Sugar

Milk

Water

Roasted groundnuts/peanuts

Method

Pour your preferred amount of gari into a bowl. Add sugar, groundnuts and water to it and stir.

Then add your milk and stir.

Your gari is now ready to eat and you can add bread or biscuit to it.

