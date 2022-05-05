DIY Recipes: How to make Ghanaian Caramel coconut balls (Kube cake)

Ingredients

1 matured coconut

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons lemon juice(optional)

1 teaspoon butter or margarine

Method

Crack a fleshy matured coconut, remove the brown bark.

Wash and grate the coconut into as larger shreds. This will contribute to a chewy texture. Set aside

On low heat, place sugar in a saucepan, and add lemon juice and some water.

Stir gently and continuously using a wooden ladle to dissolve the mixture and bring to a boil.

Allow the caramel to boil from 5 to 10 minutes without stirring, which will prevent granules from forming. Keep an eye on the mixture, as caramel can burn quickly.

Once the caramel is deep brown, add the shredded coconut and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When the mixture is sticky, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.

Grease a plate with butter or margarine.

Form balls using your hands, two spoons, or a small scoop.