All you need is coconut, sugar and a little lemon juice to enable you to get a soft caramel.
DIY Recipes: How to make Ghanaian Caramel coconut balls (Kube cake)
Ghanaian Caramel coconut balls also called Kube cake is one amazing snack eaten in bother Ghana and Nigeria.
Ingredients
1 matured coconut
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
2 teaspoons lemon juice(optional)
1 teaspoon butter or margarine
Method
Crack a fleshy matured coconut, remove the brown bark.
Wash and grate the coconut into as larger shreds. This will contribute to a chewy texture. Set aside
On low heat, place sugar in a saucepan, and add lemon juice and some water.
Stir gently and continuously using a wooden ladle to dissolve the mixture and bring to a boil.
Allow the caramel to boil from 5 to 10 minutes without stirring, which will prevent granules from forming. Keep an eye on the mixture, as caramel can burn quickly.
Once the caramel is deep brown, add the shredded coconut and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
When the mixture is sticky, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.
Grease a plate with butter or margarine.
Form balls using your hands, two spoons, or a small scoop.
Place on the greased plate and allow to cool completely. Serve warm or cold.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh