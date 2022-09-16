DIY Recipes: How to make Goat meat stew

Ingredients

Seasoning (for the meat and the sauce)

2 Cups vegetable/canola oil

1 large can of tomato puree/sauce

Fish

Onions, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, salt

4 Medium size Onions (2 for the meat and 2 for the stew)

2 Roots of ginger (1 for meat, 1 for stew)

15 – 20 Medium size Tomatoes

2 Medium size bell peppers

1 Maggi cube

2 ½ cups of water

1 Teaspoon of Curry powder

2 bay leafs

2 Pounds of goat

Salt to taste

Method

Clean and prepare the goat meat - remove the fat, cut into pieces and wash it.

In a blender, put both the onions and ginger and blend into a smooth puree. Add seasonings including the blended ginger and onions. Add salt to taste.

Put the goat meat in a pot, add the blended spices and seasonings, and about a cup of water. Place pot on the stove at medium heat. Let it cook/steam for 30 - 45 minutes, checking periodically with a fork for tenderness of the meat, especially the skin. Add more water as needed, to keep the stock and meat cooking and not burning.

Once the goat is tender, remove the broth, and place the pieces of the goat on a baking tray. Turn the oven to 300 degrees and place the meat in the oven for 10 minutes, or when the meat starts to turn brown and crisp. Remove and turn pieces of meat over, and place back in the oven for 10 mins. Then remove and Put the pieces of goat meat on the side to use in the sauce.

Separately, prepare the base for the sauce. blend the tomatoes, bell peppers, 1 onion, and ginger.

Place a mid-sized pot on the stove, turn the heat to medium and add the 2 cups of canola/vegetable oil. add a half of sliced onions and stir occasionally. Allow the onions to fry until they are brown on the edges

Add the blended tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and ginger, and the can of tomato sauce/puree.

Mix the ingredients and allow to simmer for 30 mins, stirring periodically. Do not cover the pot or use a splatter cover with holes to allow the water to evaporate.

After about 25 minutes of simmering, and as the sauce thickens, add the curry and bay leaves. Also, add the baked pieces of goat and broth. Lower the heat and allow it to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes more.