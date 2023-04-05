ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make green shito sauce

Berlinda Entsie

This is a Ghanaian sauce popularly called kpakoshito sauce.

Green shito sauce
Green shito sauce

It can be eaten with any dish, particularly, banku, kenkey, rice, fried yam or potatoes, etc.

Ingredients

10 kpakotoshito/scotch bonnet pepper

8 green chilli( optional)

1 large green bell pepper, seedless and diced

5 cloves garlic

30g ginger skin removed and diced

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1 large onion chopped

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

4 spring onions chopped

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 bay leaf

Salt to taste

1 chicken stock cube

Method

Pour kpakotoshito/scotch bonnet pepper, green chilli, chopped green bell pepper, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, coriander seeds, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until a smooth texture is formed.

On medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf into a saucepan

When the oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients. Add the chicken stock cube and stir together.

Allow it to simmer on medium heat for six to seven minutes or until the oil settles on top. Taste and add salt as needed.

Store in the fridge for up to a week or freezer for three months.

