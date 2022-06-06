RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make homemade Cocoyam chips

Berlinda Entsie

These cocoyam chips are ultra-crispy, so tasty and so addictive.

Cocoyam chips
Cocoyam chips

They are yummy in every way and they are loaded with nutrients.

Ingredients

Tubers of cocoyam

Oil for frying

Salt to taste

Method

Peel the cocoyams and wash them.

Slice the cocoyams into chips using a mandoline slicer, the slicing side of a box grater or just cut thinly with a knife.

In a small bowl, mix a quarter cup of water and salt. Set aside.

Place oil in a deep pan up to 4 inches high. Heat the oil on high for about 10 minutes (the oil should be 350 degrees Fahrenheit hot). Turn down the heat to medium then add two tablespoons of the salt water. Add the plantains one after the other.

Gently stir the cocoyams and let them fry in the oil while you stir from time to time for about 5 minutes. After that, remove the chips and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Once the chips are cold, enjoy.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

