DIY Recipes: How to make homemade Garlic bread

Ingredients

½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

3-4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon (1 g) Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon (1 g) Creole seasoning

¼ teaspoon (1 g) salt

1 tablespoon (4 g) finely minced fresh parsley

1 1 loaf French bread

2 tablespoons (10 g) Parmesan cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and lightly grease with baking spray. Set aside.

Combine butter, garlic, Italian seasoning, Creole seasoning, salt and parsley in a small mixing bowl. Mix together with a small rubber spatula or wooden spoon until fully combined. Set aside.

Using a bread knife, slice bread vertically into 1 inch thick slices, not cutting all the way through, stop just before you reach the bottom of the crust, (about 1/2 inch from the bottom).

Use a pastry brush to spread an even coating of the butter mixture on the top of the bread and both sides of the bread slices. Be generous, and if there is any leftover butter, refrigerate in an airtight container. If using cheese, sprinkle some over the butter mixture in between each slice of bread.

Wrap loaf of bread completely in aluminium foil, place wrapped bread on the baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Open the top of the foil and bake another 5 minutes to let the top of the bread toast a little.