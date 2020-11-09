Traditionally, Hausa Koko is served with fried bean cake (Koose or Akara) or doughnut, known as Bofrot or puff puff.
Ingredients
1/2 cup fermented corn or millet dough
3 cups water (divided use)
1 pinch salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon hot chilli powder
Optional: sugar to taste
Method
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place the fermented corn or millet dough into a medium pot.
- Add 1 cup of cold water and crumble up the fermented dough to make a smooth paste. Place over high heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
- Add 2 cups of boiling water to the pot and bring to a boil, stirring continuously. At this point, the mixture may form lumps. Whisk lumps out to keep the porridge smooth.
- Add a pinch of salt, the ground cloves, ginger, and chilli powder. Stir and allow to simmer for 10 minutes over low heat.
- When ready to serve, add the desired amount of sugar, stir and enjoy.