Traditionally, Hausa Koko is served with fried bean cake (Koose or Akara) or doughnut, known as Bofrot or puff puff.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fermented corn or millet dough

3 cups water (divided use)

1 pinch salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon hot chilli powder

Optional: sugar to taste

Method