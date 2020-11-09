Traditionally, Hausa Koko is served with fried bean cake (Koose or Akara) or doughnut, known as Bofrot or puff puff.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fermented corn or millet dough

3 cups water (divided use)

1 pinch salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon hot chilli powder

Optional: sugar to taste

Method

  • Gather the ingredients.
  • Place the fermented corn or millet dough into a medium pot.
  • Add 1 cup of cold water and crumble up the fermented dough to make a smooth paste. Place over high heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
  • Add 2 cups of boiling water to the pot and bring to a boil, stirring continuously. At this point, the mixture may form lumps. Whisk lumps out to keep the porridge smooth.
  • Add a pinch of salt, the ground cloves, ginger, and chilli powder. Stir and allow to simmer for 10 minutes over low heat.
  • When ready to serve, add the desired amount of sugar, stir and enjoy.