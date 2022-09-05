It is delicious yet very simple to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Konkonte with hot red pepper sauce
This recipe is largely consumed by Ghanaians.
Ingredients
2 cups dried cassava flour
200ml water
5 red chillis (quantity to taste)
4 small tomatoes or 2 medium
1/2 red onion
Salt to taste
Method
Pour two cups of water into a metallic cooking pot
Place it on the sauce of heat and boil
Whiles boiling, fetch some of the hot water and set it aside.
Add 2 and a half cups of cassava flour to the boiling water in bits
Stir with the wooden spatula whiles adding to ensure there is no lumps formation.
Knead the mixture with the wooden ladle to form a thick and consistent paste.
Continue kneading till you get the texture you need with no lumps.
When cooked, use a small bowl to scoop and mould into desired sizes.
Pick your Asanka or earthenware and put your chopped onions and chillis to your asanka and grind until smooth with your pestle.
Add your tomatoes and salt and grind until smooth.
Serve the Konkonte while hot with the pepper sauce.
