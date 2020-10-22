They say anything paired with coconut is always delicious and this is no exception.

Ingredients

1 cup/ 120g pastry flour

2 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup/ 33g shredded coconut I used unsweetened

Tiny chopped mango about 1/2 cup

1 egg beaten

1 cup/255ml coconut milk plus 1 tablespoon light, homemade or can

1 tablespoon melted and cooled margarine or butter

Method