They say anything paired with coconut is always delicious and this is no exception.
Ingredients
1 cup/ 120g pastry flour
2 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup/ 33g shredded coconut I used unsweetened
Tiny chopped mango about 1/2 cup
1 egg beaten
1 cup/255ml coconut milk plus 1 tablespoon light, homemade or can
1 tablespoon melted and cooled margarine or butter
Method
- Using a blender or food processor, pulse shredded coconuts into tiny bits. Mix with all the dry ingredients.
- Beat the coconut milk, butter or margarine and beaten egg together. Pour over the dry ingredients and stir till incorporated. Fold in the chopped mangoes.
- Heat a pan over medium heat till a drop of water sizzles on contact.
- Put a drop or two of oil in a pan and rub it off using tissue paper. If using a non-stick pan, oiling is not necessary.
- Scoop batter by ¼ cup onto the pan, cook for 1 or 2 minutes until small bubbles form on the surface. Using a spatula, flip and cook on the opposite side for 1 or 2 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
- Serve.