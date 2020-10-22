They say anything paired with coconut is always delicious and this is no exception.

Ingredients

1 cup/ 120g pastry flour

2 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup/ 33g shredded coconut I used unsweetened

Tiny chopped mango about 1/2 cup

1 egg beaten

1 cup/255ml coconut milk plus 1 tablespoon light, homemade or can

1 tablespoon melted and cooled margarine or butter

Method

  • Using a blender or food processor, pulse shredded coconuts into tiny bits. Mix with all the dry ingredients.
  • Beat the coconut milk, butter or margarine and beaten egg together. Pour over the dry ingredients and stir till incorporated. Fold in the chopped mangoes.
  • Heat a pan over medium heat till a drop of water sizzles on contact.
  • Put a drop or two of oil in a pan and rub it off using tissue paper. If using a non-stick pan, oiling is not necessary.
  • Scoop batter by ¼ cup onto the pan, cook for 1 or 2 minutes until small bubbles form on the surface. Using a spatula, flip and cook on the opposite side for 1 or 2 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
  • Serve.