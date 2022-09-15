RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mango ice cream at home

Berlinda Entsie

This mango ice cream is very easy and simple to make.

Mango ice cream
Mango ice cream

The recipe does not have any added sugar as the sweetness from condensed milk is simply enough to sweeten the ice cream.

Ingredients

3 medium mangoes

1 can sweeten condensed milk

3.5 cups whipping cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract – optional

Method

Rinse and then wipe dry 3 medium-sized mangoes. Then chop the mangoes.

Pour the chopped mangoes into a blender jar or a bullet mixer.

Then add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (400 grams).

Blend until smooth and set aside.

Freeze for some minutes and serve.

