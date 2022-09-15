The recipe does not have any added sugar as the sweetness from condensed milk is simply enough to sweeten the ice cream.
DIY Recipes: How to make Mango ice cream at home
This mango ice cream is very easy and simple to make.
Ingredients
3 medium mangoes
1 can sweeten condensed milk
3.5 cups whipping cream
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract – optional
Method
Rinse and then wipe dry 3 medium-sized mangoes. Then chop the mangoes.
Pour the chopped mangoes into a blender jar or a bullet mixer.
Then add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (400 grams).
Blend until smooth and set aside.
Freeze for some minutes and serve.
