DIY Recipes: How to make Mango lemonade

This mango lemonade here is so refreshing, so juicy, and so deliciously tropical.
A perfect drink to cool down on a hot afternoon.
Ingredients
2 cups (330 g) mango chopped
½ cup (122 g) lemon juice
2 tablespoon (58 ml) lime juice
Method
Puree mango, lime and/or lemon juice, sugar and about a cup of water. Adjust with more water.
Pour over ice.
Serve.
