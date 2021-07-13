RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mango lemonade

This mango lemonade here is so refreshing, so juicy, and so deliciously tropical.

Mango lemonade
Mango lemonade

A perfect drink to cool down on a hot afternoon.

Ingredients

2 cups (330 g) mango chopped

½ cup (122 g) lemon juice

2 tablespoon (58 ml) lime juice

Method

Puree mango, lime and/or lemon juice, sugar and about a cup of water. Adjust with more water.

Pour over ice.

Serve.

