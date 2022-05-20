RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mango milk juice

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is perfect for snack time.

Mango milk juice
Freshly prepared mango juice definitely tastes best when enjoyed right away, but it can be refrigerated to make it cold.

Ingredients

¼ cup mango puree

⅓ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon half-and-half

1 tablespoon maple syrup (Optional)

Method

Pour mango puree, milk, half-and-half, and maple syrup into a cup and stir well.

Berlinda Entsie

