DIY Recipes: How to make Mango milk juice

Freshly prepared mango juice definitely tastes best when enjoyed right away, but it can be refrigerated to make it cold.
This recipe is perfect for snack time.
Ingredients
¼ cup mango puree
⅓ cup whole milk
1 tablespoon half-and-half
1 tablespoon maple syrup (Optional)
Method
Pour mango puree, milk, half-and-half, and maple syrup into a cup and stir well.
