Milkshakes are thick and creamy drinks that require the most minimal effort to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Milkshake in 3 simple steps
You do not have to go to restaurants to have this thick and delicious milkshake you can simply make them at home.
Ingredients
Two cups of ice cream
2/3 cup milk
Whipped cream
Three tablespoons chocolate syrup
Method
Blend milk, chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream
Then pour into a cup and add whipped cream to it.
Sprinkle crushed ores, chocolate chips, and strawberry or any other desired toppings.
