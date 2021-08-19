DIY Recipes: How to make Milkshake in 3 simple steps

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

You do not have to go to restaurants to have this thick and delicious milkshake you can simply make them at home.

Milkshakes are thick and creamy drinks that require the most minimal effort to make.

Ingredients

Two cups of ice cream

2/3 cup milk

Whipped cream

Three tablespoons chocolate syrup

Method

Blend milk, chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream

Then pour into a cup and add whipped cream to it.

Sprinkle crushed ores, chocolate chips, and strawberry or any other desired toppings.

