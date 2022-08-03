It's easy to make and very delicious.
DIY Recipes: How to make Millet drink
This millet drink has the same nutritional value and will quench your thirst.
Ingredients
Millet
Ginger
Dry pepper
Cloves
Sugar/honey
sweet potato
Method
Soak all ingredients in water and leave overnight
Blend the next morning and sieve the mixture until your desired texture
Add sugar or honey and refrigerate.
Serve while cold.
