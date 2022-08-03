RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Millet drink

This millet drink has the same nutritional value and will quench your thirst.

Millet drink
Millet drink

It's easy to make and very delicious.

Ingredients

Millet

Ginger

Dry pepper

Cloves

Sugar/honey

sweet potato

Method

Soak all ingredients in water and leave overnight

Blend the next morning and sieve the mixture until your desired texture

Add sugar or honey and refrigerate.

Serve while cold.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

