DIY Recipes: How to make Natural yoghurt at home

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is simple and easy to make.

Natural yoghurt
Natural yoghurt

Here's a simple guide on how to make healthy homemade yoghurt.

Ingredients

1 cup (125grams) Milk powder or powdered milk

3 cups(750ml approx.) Water

2 to 4 tablespoonful(125ml) Plain natural Yogurt or Greek yogurt(store-bought)

Method

Pour the milk powder or powdered milk into a saucepan, add a cup of lukewarm water and mix well to dissolve the milk. Now add the remaining water and stir well.

Place the saucepan on medium heat and set the milk to a boil. Stir constantly to avoid scorching-When you begin to see some tiny bubbles on the milk, stir and stay alert, and the moment it starts to boil, remove it immediately from heat.

Now we’ll let the hot milk cool down to about 44ºC, not so hot or cold.

Scoop out that thin film that has formed on top of the milk and mix it in the yoghurt. Mix thoroughly until well combined.

Now carefully pour the mixture into a container of choice and seal tightly. (You can use towels if you like, this is to conserve the internal temperature of the yoghurt)

Place it in a warm oven or a food cooler with hot water bottles beneath it or anywhere around your home that gets a little heat undisturbed for 8 to 12 hours so that it can be set properly.

After 8 hours, you’ll get a thick natural yoghurt, with no sweeteners or flavours.

Now you can scoop out about 4 tablespoonful and set aside for your next batch. And sweeten or serve the remaining as you wish.

