The oven-baked Jollof Rice is filled with loads of nutrients and goodness.

Ingredients

3 cups of rice

Half a can of plum tomatoes/ 3 medium tomatoes

90 grams tomato paste

2 cooking spoons vegetable oil

2 big onions

2 big red bell pepper

1 scotch bonnet

2 bay leaves

1 cup Meat or chicken stock/water

2 Knorr cubes

1/2 teaspoon your preferred seasoning

1/2 teaspoon Curry powder

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon white pepper

Salt to taste

Method

First, parboil the rice. Ensure the rice is still firm when you drain the water, 5 minutes on medium heat should do. Drain and set aside.

Blend half the can of plum tomatoes, two bell peppers, 1 scotch bonnet, 1 tablespoon minced ginger and onion, blend till smooth and set aside.

In a large pot, add 1 cooking spoon vegetable oil, set on a hob on medium heat, when it’s hot enough, add half a bulb of sliced onions, sauté for 2 minutes then add the blended pepper, 2 Knorr chicken cubes, the white pepper, curry, thyme and salt to taste.

Fry on medium heat for 15 minutes thereabouts, stir at intervals to prevent burning.

Get a smaller pan, add 3 tablespoon oil, when it’s hot, add some sliced onions and sauté till fragrant.

Add tomato purée and fry for 5-6 minutes or until the purée loses its sourness.

Add the stock, if you haven’t got any, that’s OK, just add a bit of water instead, you can also add your own preferred spices.

Cook for a further 3-5 minutes, then add the fried tomato purée along with the oil. Stir to combine, let this stew for 3 minutes.

Transfer the parboiled rice to the stew, do this gradually so you can control the quantities

Add two bay leaves. Then transfer the contents into a foil pan or roasting dish.

Cover with foil paper, double it up as the rice needs adequate steam to cook evenly and fast.

Put the food into the preheated oven. After about 30 minutes, check on the rice, the stew should have dried up significantly.

Add some more sliced onions and tomatoes. Stir and combine

Bake again for about 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve.