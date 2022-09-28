This is very easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Palm kernel oil at home
Palm kernel out is one of the oil mostly used in Ghana .
Ingredient
Palm kernel
Method
Crack the kernel with a stone to get the nuts in inside. Or, you can simply buy the ones that has the shells already removed.
Set your fire and then place a pot on medium heat and turn the kernel nuts into the pot.
Gently use a laddle to stir until the oil starts coming out.
When the oil is completely extracted, the kernel will become black. Then use a strainer to separate the oil from the kernel into a container.
The oil is ready for use.
