DIY Recipes: How to make Palm kernel oil at home

Berlinda Entsie

Palm kernel out is one of the oil mostly used in Ghana .

Palm kernel oil
This is very easy to make.

Ingredient

Palm kernel

Method

Crack the kernel with a stone to get the nuts in inside. Or, you can simply buy the ones that has the shells already removed.

Set your fire and then place a pot on medium heat and turn the kernel nuts into the pot.

Gently use a laddle to stir until the oil starts coming out.

When the oil is completely extracted, the kernel will become black. Then use a strainer to separate the oil from the kernel into a container.

The oil is ready for use.

