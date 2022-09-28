DIY Recipes: How to make Palm kernel oil at home

Ingredient

Palm kernel

Method

Crack the kernel with a stone to get the nuts in inside. Or, you can simply buy the ones that has the shells already removed.

Set your fire and then place a pot on medium heat and turn the kernel nuts into the pot.

Gently use a laddle to stir until the oil starts coming out.

When the oil is completely extracted, the kernel will become black. Then use a strainer to separate the oil from the kernel into a container.