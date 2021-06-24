RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Palm oil Jollof rice

Palm oil jollof rice recipe is very spicy rice cooked with red palm oil, it is very easy and quick to prepare.

Palm oil Jollof rice
Palm oil Jollof rice

This delicious vibrant orange looking rice meal is usually cooked with some native ingredients (crayfish, dried or smoked fish) and then garnished with scent leaves (Basil).

Ingredients

2 cups of medium-long grain rice

2-3 cooking spoons of palm oil

3 crushed Habanero peppers or Ata-rodo

Garlic and ginger as needed (optional)

1 medium-sized onion

A cup of chopped Basil or scent leaves

1 tablespoon dry grinded pepper or red chilli flakes

2 tablespoons of ground crayfish

300g of kpomo (cowhide), cut into tiny pieces

A cup of whole dry prawns, optional

1 large dry fish or smoked fish (or 4 small ones)

3 seasoning stock cubes

2 cups of meat stock or plain water

Method

Add water to the rice and place on heat to boil for 5 minutes, then rinse and keep aside.

Place a dry pot on heat and add enough palm oil to it, and heat it for 3 seconds.

Add onions and garlic, and then fry for 30 seconds.

Add the kpomo (cow skin) and the dried fish to the content and stir.

Add meat stock to it and season the content with seasoning cubes, crayfish, ginger and salt.

Add the rice to the content and stir very well to combine, add more water to the rice if needed and taste for salt and adjust.

Bring the rice to a boil and keep checking it from time to time to see the level of water. Meanwhile, pluck the basil from the stalk and shred it into small sizes

Once the rice is dried, add the chopped basil and stir very well.

Leave the rice to cook for another 5 minutes on low heat.

Take the rice off from heat and serve it as you want.

