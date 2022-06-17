DIY Recipes: How to make Pan-fried Mussels (Adodi)

Ingredients

53-ounce fresh mussels

1 shallot

3 cloves of garlic

1 handful of fresh parsley

1 loaf of bread

Salt and pepper

Butter

Method

Check the mussels, and discard broken ones. Place a pan on high heat and add one tablespoon of water to create the first steam. Add the mussels and close with a lid. After 1.5 minutes, shake the mussels. Add the lid again and let steam for another 2-3 minutes until all opened.

Drain the mussels from their juice. Take the cooked mussels from their shell and lay them on a flat surface to steam dry.

Finely chop one shallot and three cloves of garlic. Chop one handful of fresh parsley leaves.

Place our frying pan on medium heat and add a big knob of butter. Add the shallot and the garlic, and panfry until glossy. Add the mussel meat. Season with some salt and black pepper. Slice a loaf of bread in half. Your mussels are ready when they are a little caramelised.