DIY Recipes: How to make Pan-fried Mussels (Adodi)
The Adodi recipe is sweet, tender, delicate, plump and juicy.
Ingredients
53-ounce fresh mussels
1 shallot
3 cloves of garlic
1 handful of fresh parsley
1 loaf of bread
Salt and pepper
Butter
Method
Check the mussels, and discard broken ones. Place a pan on high heat and add one tablespoon of water to create the first steam. Add the mussels and close with a lid. After 1.5 minutes, shake the mussels. Add the lid again and let steam for another 2-3 minutes until all opened.
Drain the mussels from their juice. Take the cooked mussels from their shell and lay them on a flat surface to steam dry.
Finely chop one shallot and three cloves of garlic. Chop one handful of fresh parsley leaves.
Place our frying pan on medium heat and add a big knob of butter. Add the shallot and the garlic, and panfry until glossy. Add the mussel meat. Season with some salt and black pepper. Slice a loaf of bread in half. Your mussels are ready when they are a little caramelised.
Add a bit of extra butter for creaminess and stir in the fresh parsley. Place the bread on a nice board or plate and serve the mussels on top.
