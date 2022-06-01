RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pasta salad

Berlinda Entsie

This fresh, easy pasta salad recipe comes together in under 30 minutes.

Pasta salad
Pasta salad

This pasta salad is great for barbecues.

Ingredients

1 pound tri-coloured spiral pasta

6 tablespoons salad seasoning mix

1 (16 ounces) bottle salad dressing

2 cups cherry tomatoes, diced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 (2.25 ounce) can of black olives, chopped

Method

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

Whisk together the salad spice mix and dressing.

In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

