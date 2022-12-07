DIY Recipes: How to make Pawpaw pudding

Ingredients

2/3 cup (93g) unbleached all-purpose flour

2/3 to 3/4 cup (132 to 150g) sugar, depending on the sweetness of the pawpaws

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup pawpaw pulp (see recipe note)

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup half-and-half

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Whipped cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Position a rack in the middle. Use butter or cooking spray to grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish, preferably glass or ceramic.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda to combine.

In a large glass measuring cup or medium bowl, combine the pawpaw, buttermilk, half-and-half, egg and egg yolk, and vanilla. With the machine running, add the pawpaw-buttermilk mixture through the feed tube. Turn off the machine, scrape down the sides, and add the melted butter with the machine running. Your batter should have the consistency of pancake batter.

Pour the batter into the greased dish. Bake until the centre is set but still jiggly (like a pumpkin pie), 35 to 45 minutes. As it bakes the pudding may puff up, and then deflate—this is normal. The edges will be brown and the centre will be flat, shiny, and amber-coloured.

Set on a wire rack to cool (the pudding will collapse as it cools).