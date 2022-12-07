ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pawpaw pudding

Berlinda Entsie

Here's a great way to use your pawpaw.

Pawpaw pudding
Pawpaw pudding

This recipe and simple to make and very delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2/3 cup (93g) unbleached all-purpose flour

2/3 to 3/4 cup (132 to 150g) sugar, depending on the sweetness of the pawpaws

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup pawpaw pulp (see recipe note)

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup half-and-half

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Whipped cream

  • Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Position a rack in the middle. Use butter or cooking spray to grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish, preferably glass or ceramic.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda to combine.

In a large glass measuring cup or medium bowl, combine the pawpaw, buttermilk, half-and-half, egg and egg yolk, and vanilla. With the machine running, add the pawpaw-buttermilk mixture through the feed tube. Turn off the machine, scrape down the sides, and add the melted butter with the machine running. Your batter should have the consistency of pancake batter.

Pour the batter into the greased dish. Bake until the centre is set but still jiggly (like a pumpkin pie), 35 to 45 minutes. As it bakes the pudding may puff up, and then deflate—this is normal. The edges will be brown and the centre will be flat, shiny, and amber-coloured.

Set on a wire rack to cool (the pudding will collapse as it cools).

Serve at room temperature with whipped cream.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Apple smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Apple smoothie

Buttermilk cornbread

DIY Recipes: How to make Buttermilk cornbread

Grilled catfish

DIY Recipes: How to grill catfish at home

Cassava cake

DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava cake