The ripeness of your bananas will affect the taste of your smoothie. For a sweeter smoothie, use bananas that are riper.

Ingredients

2 bananas, broken into chunks

2 cups of milk

½ cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey, or to taste

2 cups of ice cubes

Method

Place bananas, milk, peanut butter, honey, and ice cubes in a blender; blend until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Serve.