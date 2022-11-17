RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Peanut butter cup cookies

Berlinda Entsie

These Peanut butter cup cookies are yummy and very delicious.

Peanut butter cup cookies

They are very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup white sugar

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons milk

40 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Sift together the flour, salt and baking soda; set aside.

Cream together the butter, sugar, peanut butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg, vanilla and milk. Add the flour mixture; mix well. Shape into 40 balls and place each into an ungreased mini muffin pan.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately press a mini peanut butter cup into each ball. Cool and carefully remove from pan.

Serve.

