DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple Ginger juice

It is a deliciously sweet, fresh, juice, and is packed with a major boost of nutrients that will rival any multivitamin supplement.
This pineapple juice spiked with some ginger and lime.
Ingredients
About 2 lbs (0.9 kg) of pineapple peeled and cut (make sure to add the pineapple core as well)
50 grams of ginger; about a small thumb in size
1 lime
1 cup of water
Method
This pineapple ginger recipe is so simple, it takes only 5 minutes to prepare!
In a blender, simply blend the pineapple and ginger with the water until all the ingredients are pureed.
Strain the juice into a clean container with a fine mesh strainer, cheesecloth or a nut milk bag.
Into the strained juice, squeeze the lime juice, making sure to catch the seeds and stir.
Serve the juice chilled.
