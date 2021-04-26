RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple Ginger juice

This pineapple juice spiked with some ginger and lime.

It is a deliciously sweet, fresh, juice, and is packed with a major boost of nutrients that will rival any multivitamin supplement.

Ingredients

About 2 lbs (0.9 kg) of pineapple peeled and cut (make sure to add the pineapple core as well)

50 grams of ginger; about a small thumb in size

1 lime

1 cup of water

Method

This pineapple ginger recipe is so simple, it takes only 5 minutes to prepare!

In a blender, simply blend the pineapple and ginger with the water until all the ingredients are pureed.

Strain the juice into a clean container with a fine mesh strainer, cheesecloth or a nut milk bag.

Into the strained juice, squeeze the lime juice, making sure to catch the seeds and stir.

Serve the juice chilled.

