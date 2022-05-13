It is great for cleansing and also to build up immunity.
DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple ginger smoothie
This is a bright, colourful and nutritional way to start the day.
Ingredients
1 medium pineapple
1/4 cup vanilla Greek yoghurt (optional)
1 banana(optional)
1/2 cup ice
1 fresh ginger
1/2 cup water or pineapple juice or coconut juice
Method
Wash and peel pineapple and ginger
Chop pineapple and ginger into chunks then pour into blender or food processor.
Place the banana (if using) and vanilla Greek yoghurt in a blender.
Blend banana and yoghurt until the smoothie has a smooth consistency.
Pour into glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges and mint sprigs if desired.
