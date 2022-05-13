RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple ginger smoothie

Berlinda Entsie

This is a bright, colourful and nutritional way to start the day.

It is great for cleansing and also to build up immunity.

Ingredients

1 medium pineapple

1/4 cup vanilla Greek yoghurt (optional)

1 banana(optional)

1/2 cup ice

1 fresh ginger

1/2 cup water or pineapple juice or coconut juice

Method

Wash and peel pineapple and ginger

Chop pineapple and ginger into chunks then pour into blender or food processor.

Place the banana (if using) and vanilla Greek yoghurt in a blender.

Blend banana and yoghurt until the smoothie has a smooth consistency.

Pour into glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges and mint sprigs if desired.

