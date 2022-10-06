RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple smoothie

Berlinda Entsie

Simple and fresh ingredients are what make this smoothie so delicious.

Pineapple smoothie
Pineapple smoothie

This pineapple smoothie is a great way to get in a bunch of your fruit for the day.

Read Also

Ingredients

1 cup ice

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks

1 banana

2 cups pineapple juice or orange juice

1 cup vanilla yoghurt

2 Tablespoons honey

Method

Add ice, pineapple, banana, pineapple juice, yoghurt and honey into the blender. Pulse until smooth and creamy.

Serve immediately.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photo: Bliss Family Entertainment

Fun things to do in Accra on weekends

Goat meat

DIY Recipes: How to properly steam goat meat

Wheat bread

DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat bread

Plantain blankets

DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain blankets