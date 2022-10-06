This pineapple smoothie is a great way to get in a bunch of your fruit for the day.
DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple smoothie
Simple and fresh ingredients are what make this smoothie so delicious.
Read Also
Ingredients
1 cup ice
2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
1 banana
2 cups pineapple juice or orange juice
1 cup vanilla yoghurt
2 Tablespoons honey
Method
Add ice, pineapple, banana, pineapple juice, yoghurt and honey into the blender. Pulse until smooth and creamy.
Serve immediately.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh