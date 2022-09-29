RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain blankets

Berlinda Entsie

Plantain blankets are delicious and very nutritious.

It is easy to make and requires only three ingredients.

Ingredients

Plantains

Sausage

Vegetable oil

Method

Peel your ripe plantain and slice them into the lightest pieces.

Divide the sausages into two pieces.

Wrap the sliced plantains around the sausages and hold them together with a stick.

Put the oil on fire under medium heat and fry the plantain and sausages together. Pick them out when they turn a little brown.

Drain the excess oil and serve.

