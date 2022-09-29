It is easy to make and requires only three ingredients.
DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain blankets
Plantain blankets are delicious and very nutritious.
Ingredients
Plantains
Sausage
Vegetable oil
Method
Peel your ripe plantain and slice them into the lightest pieces.
Divide the sausages into two pieces.
Wrap the sliced plantains around the sausages and hold them together with a stick.
Put the oil on fire under medium heat and fry the plantain and sausages together. Pick them out when they turn a little brown.
Drain the excess oil and serve.
