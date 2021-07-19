DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain Fritters (Kaklo)

Ingredients

3 large overly ripe plantains or bananas

1 cup or more rice. oatmeal or whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt or more adjust to suit preference

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/8 cup 2 tablespoons finely chopped onions

2 tablespoons green onion finely chopped

1 tablespoon parsley chopped

1/2 -1 teaspoon cayenne pepper or pepper sauce (depending on your tolerance level

Method

If using rice- grind in a coffee grinder until finely ground or use any flour.

Mash plantains with a potato masher or spoon until puree or use a food processor to blend.

In a medium bowl add rice, baking powder, salt, garlic, ginger, cayenne pepper to the mashed plantains. Stir in green onions, onions and parsley until fully combined.

Adjust seasonings.

You may have to do a test taste first.

Using your hands roll about a tablespoon of mixture in the palm of your hand into little bite-size balls or use a spoon to scoop it out.

Heat oil to 350 degrees in a skillet or saucepan. You may also use the oil test by dropping a 1-inch square of bread into the oil. If it takes 60 seconds to brown, then the oil is at around 350 degrees

Carefully place a spoonful of the batter into the hot oil and fry for 3-4- minutes, or until the fritters are crisp and golden-brown (you may need to do this in batches).

Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.