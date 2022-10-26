RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Poloo

Berlinda Entsie

Poloo is one of the popular street snacks in Ghana.

This recipe is crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside.

Ingredients

1 matured coconut fruit

1 1/2- 2 cups/180g-240g bread flour

1/4 cup/50g granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of nutmeg

Oil for frying

Method

Crack and open coconut fruit and remove from shells. Wash coconut fruit. Using a food processor or blender, pulse coconuts into fine bits.

Add in sugar, salt and nutmeg and blend together. Add in flour, starting with 180g, adding more as needed. The dough should be slightly tough and not sticky.

Lightly dust a surface with flour. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. Cut dough into desired size.

Heat oil in a deep fryer. When hot, fry poloo dough till it is golden brown.

Serve.

