DIY Recipes: How to make potato cake

Berlinda Entsie

Potato cakes are the tastiest way to repurpose leftover potatoes.

This recipe is crispy on the outside and smooth and creamy on the inside.

Ingredients

2 cups mashed potatoes, cold

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 onion, diced

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil, more if needed

Method

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, flour, onion, and egg until they form a thick and creamy batter. Season with salt and pepper.

Preheat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop a 4-inch mound of the batter onto the preheated oil. Flatten the mound with a flat spatula and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.

Transfer the cake onto a serving plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve immediately.

