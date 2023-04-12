This recipe is crispy on the outside and smooth and creamy on the inside.
DIY Recipes: How to make potato cake
Potato cakes are the tastiest way to repurpose leftover potatoes.
Ingredients
2 cups mashed potatoes, cold
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 onion, diced
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil, more if needed
Method
In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, flour, onion, and egg until they form a thick and creamy batter. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop a 4-inch mound of the batter onto the preheated oil. Flatten the mound with a flat spatula and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.
Transfer the cake onto a serving plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve immediately.
