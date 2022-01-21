DIY Recipes: How to make Potato frittata

Ingredients

50ml of milk

2 tablespoons of olive oil

200 grams of cheddar cheese (grated)

8 eggs

1 garlic clove (crushed)

500 grams of potatoes (peeled)

2 onions (thinly sliced)

Salt (to taste)

Powdered pepper (to taste)

Method

Cook the potatoes in a saucepan with a little salt and water. Cook till it becomes soft and drain water away with a colander. Wait for it to cool down and slice the potatoes with a knife. Set aside.

Preheat oven at 180 degree celcius.

Whisk or beat eggs and milk in a large bowl. Add the grated cheddar to it.

Add salt and pepper to it, stir and set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in an ovenproof pan on low heat.

Stir in the onion and garlic for about 5 minutes till it becomes soft.

Transfer it into a bowl and add them to the egg mixture. Add the potato that was set aside.

Clean the skillet and add the rest of the olive oil (1 tablespoon) to the pan.

Pour the mixture into the pan and cover with the lid. Let it cook for about 5 minutes. Slowly shake the skillet frequently.

When it is cooked on the outside, put the skillet in the oven and let it bake for about 10 minutes.